Spurs' Eric Dier Faces Fitness Test Ahead of Bournemouth Game After Injury in Juventus Loss

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed Eric Dier sustained an injury in their Champions League defeat to Juventus earlier this week.

The defensive midfielder injured his elbow in the tie and was replaced by Erik Lamela after 74 minutes as Spurs lost 2-1 on the night at Wembley.

TEAM NEWS: @ericdier (elbow) sustained an injury during our game against Juventus and is undergoing assessment to determine his availability for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/f8OsIDxvQx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2018

Son Heung-min opened the scoring to put Spurs ahead going into half-time, but second half strikes from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala saw Juventus advance to the Champions League quarter finals.

Dier is now 'undergoing assessment' by Spurs' medical staff to see if he will be available for selection as they travel to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Pochettino's men could move into third in the Premier League this weekend, if they beat Bournemouth and Manchester United pick up three points against Liverpool.

TEAM NEWS: @AlderweireldTob (hamstring) is in the early stages of integrating in parts of First Team training. pic.twitter.com/u9aKstZAzK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2018

Tottenham have also confirmed that defender Toby Alderweireld has made progress in his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Belgian defender has just started to integrate himself into parts of first team training sessions. It is unlikely that the 29-year-old will be fit enough to return to action on Sunday.

Apart from Dier and Alderweireld, Spurs have no other absentees as they go into their Premier League clash at Bournemouth this weekend.

As much as I want to be disappointed it means wanyama will come back into the team — E❄️ (@KaneFlair) March 9, 2018

@VictorWanyama deserves to start over him anyway. Would like to see @LucasMoura7 and Danny Rose start as well — Adam Nash (@ANashy26) March 9, 2018

People who believe Victor is better in that midfield are wrong.



Eric Dier has barely missed a game in 3 year and those have been a very good 3 year, barely missed a game and people are happy, get a grip. #COYS. — Chris Haldane (@chris_hal) March 9, 2018

In Dier's absence, Pochettino could introduce Victor Wanyama into the side if he wants to retain the defensive balance that Dier usually brings to the side.

However, if he wants to take a more attacking approach, Erik Lamela - who replaced Dier against Juventus - could slot into the midfield as Spurs look to put pressure on the top three.

Meanwhile, Davinson Sanchez looks likely to continue alongside Jan Vertonghen in Alderweireld's absence.