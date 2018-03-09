VIDEO: Lionel Messi Offers Heartfelt Tribute to Sergi Roberto on Anniversary of PSG Winner

Lionel Messi has paid a glowing tribute to Barcelona teammate Sergi Roberto on the anniversary of the latter's last-ditch winner over Paris Saint-Germain.

Roberto was a guest on Spanish radio show RAC1 as he looked back at his match winning strike in the immense 6-1 demolition of PSG during last season's Champions League tie.

And the media network had a surprise in store for the Spaniard as they hosted a phone-in session whilst he was on the air - with none other than Barca megastar Lionel Messi ringing him to give Roberto a huge compliment for his rising reputation at Camp Nou.

The legendary forward said: “Hi Sergi! Just wanted to be present in this programme you're a guest on, I remember that goal (versus PSG) was incredible, you did very well that day.

“Wanted to congratulate you for that, your contract extension, I still remember that when you started to play as a full-back, I asked you if you liked it there, and your face told me no, and today you have become one of the best full-backs in the world, so hopefully it keeps going like this, and that we can enjoy and share many more years.

“I send you a big hug and the best for you.”

That is high praise from the world's best footballer at the present time and, judging by the video above, Roberto is taken aback by Messi's missive.

Roberto, who has been redeployed as a right-back from his natural centre midfield position in the past 18 months, scored the goal against PSG on home soil in the last 16 encounter last year that sent La Blaugrana into the quarter-finals in stunning fashion.

The Catalan giants had been 4-0 down from the first leg and staged an almighty comeback to lead 5-1 on the night, but it seemed Edinson Cavani's away goal would break their hearts.

However, Roberto popped in the 95th minute to swish home Neymar's centre and send everyone associated with the club into raptures.

