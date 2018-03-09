West Brom vs Leicester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Premier League strugglers West Brom face a tough test as they welcome eighth-placed Leicester City to the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Baggies have lost each of their last five games, and face a fight to remain in the Premier League as they currently sit eight points adrift of safety.

Leicester are also on a poor run of form, having failed to pick up a win in their last five games. Despite a promising start under Puel, Leicester's momentum was rocked by Riyad Mahrez's failed move to Manchester City in January, and the fallout that subsequently followed.

Classic Encounter





Leicester City kick-started their famous 'Greatest Escape' with an emphatic 3-2 victory away at West Brom in April 2015.

Darren Fletcher gave Albion the lead after eight minutes, after he lost his marker to nod the ball home from a set piece.

The goal looked as though it had damaged Leicester's woes even further, before David Nugent poked the ball home to level the tie at 1-1.

Craig Gardner's deflected volley rolled into the net just six minutes later, to heap misery on a lifted Leicester.

However, the Foxes came out fighting in the second half and two goals in the last 10 minutes from Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy secured a valuable three points for Nigel Pearson's men.

Key Battles

Wes Morgan vs Solomon Rondon

The battle between 'man mountains' Wes Morgan and Solomon Rondon will be an intense physical encounter.

Wes Morgan has failed to hit his previous heights since recovering from a recent injury, so this should be a challenge that 6ft 1in forward Rondon will relish.

The Venezuelan has scored four goals in 27 Premier League appearances this term, but his hold-up play will be the main threat that Wes Morgan will have to get under control if he is to stop the striker.

Jake Livermore vs Adrien Silva

The second key battle between the two sides will be in the middle of the park. This game could be won or lost in midfield.

Former Sporting CP captain Adrien Silva has the ability to unlock defences with his positional awareness and ability to pick a pass. If the Portuguese midfielder is on form, Jake Livermore could be a tough afternoon as he tries to cut off Leicester's main creator from their midfield trio.

Team News

Daniel Sturridge, on loan at WBA, is facing a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 28, 2018

West Brom will be without the injured Daniel Sturridge for the visit of Leicester City, as he recovers from a hamstring problem that has meant he has only played 77 minutes of football since joining the Baggies on loan from Liverpool.

The hosts will also be without Hal Robson-Kanu, who could be fit enough for a place on the bench, but is unlikely to start as he also recovers from an injury.

Midfielders Nacer Chadli and James Morrison have also been ruled out with injury problems.

For Leicester, striker Shinji Okazaki faces a late fitness test after missing the Foxes' last four games with a knee problem. Daniel Amartey faces a month out with a hamstring injury, but otherwise Leicester have a clean bill of health.

Predicted West Brom lineup: Foster; Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Brunt, Livermore, Krychowiak; Rodriguez, Rondon, Phillips.





Predicted Leicester lineup: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Iborra, Ndidi, Silva; Mahrez, Vardy, Albrighton.

Prediction

With both teams on a poor run of form this season, Leicester City look like they are best equipped to turn it around.

On their day, Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez can cause damage to any Premier League team and help lift Leicester out of their slump.

West Brom's morale is at rock bottom as they are almost a certainty for relegation this season. They have also been plagued with troubles off the pitch, and manager Alan Pardew is under extreme pressure to deliver results quickly.

Prediction: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City



