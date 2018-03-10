Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez has rejected a call-up to the France national team for this month's friendly matches, clearing the way for Spain to call upon the young defender when needed.

France manager Didier Deschamps included Hernandez in his squad to face Colombia and Russia, presumably with a view to taking him to the World Cup this summer. But Hernandez has rejected the summons, and issued a come-and-get-me plea to Spain manager Julen Lopetegui.

The 22-year-old was born in Marseille and played for France at youth level from Under 16 to Under 21, but moved to Spain at just two years of age when his father Jean-Francois, also a footballer, was transferred to Galician club Compostela.

Jean-Francois finished his career in Spain with Atletico and Rayo Vallecano, and Hernandez made his debut for Atletico in 2014, at the age of 18. Speaking to Spanish TV earlier this week, Hernandez outlined his love for his adopted country.

"I feel Spanish, Spain has given me everything," he told TVE, quoted by Marca. "If they call me up, I'll go."

Marca previously reported that Lopetegui has already called Hernandez to assure him that he is in his thoughts, and it is still possible that he could be part of the Spanish squad that goes to the World Cup.

Spain are yet to name their squad for their friendlies against Germany and Argentina later this month.

Hernandez has made 73 appearances for Atletico, but is yet to score for Diego Simeone's side. He was a late substitute in the 2016 Champions League final, but didn't take a penalty in the shoot-out, which Atletico lost 5-4 to neighbours Real Madrid.