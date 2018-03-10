Bournemouth vs Tottenham Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bournemouth welcome Tottenham to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon, hoping to end a run of four games against Spurs without a goal.

The Cherries lost 1-0 at Wembley in October, a result which left them 19th in the Premier League with just one win from their first eight games of the season.

Their indifferent form continued for most of 2017 but Eddie Howe's side have enjoyed a recent renaissance, losing just one of their last 10 league matches to move up to the relative safety of 12th.

10 - Bournemouth have scored in 10 consecutive games for the first time in the Premier League; netting in every game they've played since Boxing Day 2017. Formula. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 3, 2018

Tottenham have also prospered in recent months, going undefeated in the league since a 4-1 reverse at Manchester City in mid-December. Defeat to Juventus on Wednesday eliminated them from the Champions League though, so they will be determined to return to winning ways here.

Read on for all the key information ahead of Sunday's match.

Classic Encounter

Bournemouth 1-5 Tottenham (25 October 2015, Premier League)

Spurs and Bournemouth's first Premier League meeting was one to forget for the Cherries, who were subject to a potent attacking display that the Championship could not have prepared them for.

It had all started so well. With 48 seconds on the clock, Charlie Daniels cross found Matt Ritchie, whose low shot past Hugo Lloris gave Bournemouth the perfect start.

But from thereon in it was no contest. Harry Kane levelled from the spot within 10 minutes and Mousa Dembele put the visitors ahead soon after. Artur Boruc then flapped at a Kane cross, allowing Erik Lamela to put the game beyond Bournemouth before half-time.

It only got worse after the interval, with Kane adding his second from Christian Eriksen's pinpoint cross. And the Spurs talisman soon completed his hat-trick, tapping in from close range with Boruc again culpable. It was a harsh lesson in reality for Bournemouth, who had also lost 5-1 to Manchester City the previous week.

Key Battle

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Harry Kane vs Steve Cook and Nathan Ake





Since that hat-trick, Kane has scored three more in his subsequent three appearances against the Cherries. Bournemouth's only clean sheet against Spurs came in October 2016, when Kane was out injured.

Stopping him will be imperative to Bournemouth's chances of taking something from this game, but that's easier said than done. Kane has scored 35 goals in all competitions this season, and needs just one more to eclipse his record from last campaign.

The consistency of Bournemouth's defensive selections owes more to a lack of alternatives than it does to impressive displays. The 44 goals they have conceded this season is more than four teams below them in the table, including bottom club West Brom.

Even if Cook and Ake can someone find a way to stop Kane, Spurs have many alternative attacking options, including the in-form Son Heung-min. It may be too much for the Cherries to handle.

Team News

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday that three of his wingers are doubts for this game.

“I think Marc Pugh will miss the game and we are going to check Jordon Ibe and Ryan Fraser close to kick-off to see how they are," Howe said, as quoted by the Bournemouth Echo.

Ibe was a key player in the 3-4-2-1 setup that helped Bournemouth to wins over Arsenal and Chelsea in January. They are winless since switching to a 4-4-2 system in Ibe's absence.

Mauricio Pochettino's only major concern is the continued injury to Toby Alderweireld, whose absence was keenly felt on Wednesday. Davinson Sanchez will continue to deputise at centre-back.

Potential Bournemouth Starting Lineup: Begovic; Daniels, S Cook, Ake, Francis; Stanislas, Gosling, L Cook, Smith; Wilson, King





Potential Tottenham Starting Lineup: Lloris; Davies, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Tripper; Dier, Dembele; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

Prediction

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It's difficult to see past a fairly routine win for Tottenham. Bournemouth proved against Arsenal and Chelsea that they can produce big results against big teams, but Tottenham have found a way to win against the smaller clubs. A defeat to Leicester in November is Spurs' only league loss to a non-top six side this season.

Bournemouth may be able to capitalise on the absence of Alderweireld to get on the scoresheet, but it's hard to see Cook and Ake stopping a fired-up Kane at the other end. With Liverpool and Manchester United meeting this weekend, a win here would be a boost to Spurs' chances of being the best of the rest this season.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Tottenham