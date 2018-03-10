Ernesto Valverde Squashes Rumours Linking PSG's Neymar With Move Back to Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde has squashed recent rumours suggesting Neymar could return to Barcelona just one year on from leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian swapped the Nou Camp for the Parc des Princes when he joined PSG in the summer for a world record transfer fee of £198m, and has settled into life in Paris well.

He has scored 19 goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances and also scored six goals in seven Champions League matches before his side were knocked out of the competition by Real Madrid.

His goals have helped the Parisians open up an 11-point gap at the top of Ligue 1 ahead of reigning French champions Monaco, however he is currently recovering after breaking a bone in his foot.

Earlier this week, Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claimed that after travelling to Brazil to receive treatment for his injury, Neymar reportedly contacted Barcelona about a potential way to engineer a move back to the Catalan giants. The report claimed the Brazilian had regrets about leaving the club and has been disappointed by the standard of opposition in Ligue 1.

However speaking with the press (via the Chicago Tribune) prior to Barcelona's game against Malaga, Valverde insisted the rumours were false and that he was unaware of where they originated from. He said: "It seems to me a fantasy and we do not know where it came from or where it will end.

"It is a fantasy and we are not going to speak about rumours when we know it would not end here."

Barcelona are still dealing with repercussions of the Neymar transfer after reportedly not paying a bonus Neymar was due to receive once it became apparent he was to move to Paris, and are not interested in re-signing the 26-year-old, according to these reports.

With Neymar set for a spell on the sidelines, his side will now be looking to wrap up the French league title as well as the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue - where they face Monaco in the final.