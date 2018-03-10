Ex-Arsenal Star Fears Tottenham Could Lose 'World's Best Centre-Half' Toby Alderweireld

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has expressed fears over Tottenham Hotspur losing star defender Toby Alderweireld if they don't offer him crazy money.

The Belgian's contract expires in July 2019 and Spurs have so far failed to get him to agree to an extension.

Manchester United are in need of a new centre-back, but will they move for Toby Alderweireld? #TransferRater: https://t.co/WH6q2ZvpXg pic.twitter.com/2CdgM6elWF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 9, 2018

Alderweireld, who returned to training this week after missing his team's match against Juventus with a hamstring injury, has been tipped to leave the London side in the summer. And Merson, now a pundit for Sky Sports, reckons Tottenham need to do all they can to keep him.

“Tottenham need to throw money at Toby Alderweireld if their team is to stick together," the former England international wrote in his column for the Daily Star.

"He is the best centre-half in the world and Spurs just cannot afford to let him go if they want to remain contenders. I’m sure if he had been playing, Spurs wouldn’t have caved in to Juventus.

“Alderweireld would walk into the Manchester City team he’s that good. Imagine him at Liverpool – he and Virgil van Dijk would make them major players in the title race again.

"But Spurs are not prepared to give him £150,000 a week. I’d be shocked if his agent doesn’t have at least three clubs offering him more. He is worth £40m at least and it would cost Spurs £35m to replace him with someone half as good."

Merson also claimed to be worried Tottenham could split their team up if they don't offer their stars improved wages.

“This could be the splitting up of a very good team if he is allowed to leave," he added. "His team-mates are going to think, ‘Where are we going if we keep losing our best players?’

"They let Kyle Walker go. Danny Rose will be next and if Real Madrid want to buy the best centre forward in the world this summer they will be in for Harry Kane.

"I worry for Tottenham. If they don’t give their top players a wage rise, not just Alderweireld, it could turn into a nightmare.”