Harry Kane 'Pledges To Stay at Spurs For Further 12 Months' Despite Pochettino's Comments On Future

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane has pledged to stay with the club for at least one more year amid speculation surrounding his future in north London, according to reports.

The 24-year-old is high on Real Madrid's summer transfer list, despite Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane knowing any move for the England international could well see them part with around £200m.

English players to have scored against Gianluigi Buffon in the Champions League:



• Harry Kane

• Andy Griffin — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) March 7, 2018

However, according to The Sun, despite the interest from Los Blancos, the free-scoring sniper will remain at Spurs for his side's inaugural season at the 'new White Hart Lane' before deciding on his future at the end of next term.

While Kane wants to experience playing for the Spanish giants at some point in his career, he feels he has unfinished business with Mauricio Pochettino's outfit, and if Tottenham are taking further steps towards their first Premier League title in 12 months, he could well be persuaded to add additional time onto his promise.

Moment of silence for the people who compared Harry Kane to Wayne Rooney. One of them has won every single club trophy possible, performed in the grandest of stages and won numerous individual awards. The other has literally just scored goals in meaningless games to win nothing. — David. (@Rooney_esque) March 7, 2018

But alongside his commitment, there are conditions, with the Englishman insistent he should be taking home a similar weekly figure to that of ex-teammate Kyle Walker, who made a £50m switch to Manchester City ahead of this campaign and is currently earning £180,000 every seven days.

The right-back's pay packet sits around £70,000 per week higher than that of the north London talisman. And despite talks already underway at Hotspur Way regarding a new deal for the 24-year-old, Pochettino confirmed to Sky Sports there had been a delay following Spurs' Champions League exit to Juventus in midweek.

"Harry has been so disappointed after Wednesday he's not had time to talk to me about his future and his situation", the Argentine said.

.@afcbournemouth are looking for their 1st PL win v @SpursOfficial.

It will be Pochettino's 144th PL game at Spurs, draws level with Harry Redknapp for most PL games in charge of Spurs. Kane (35 goals) needs one more for his best scoring season.

Sky Sports PL, Sunday from 3:30pm pic.twitter.com/LSfAp3UEbu — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 9, 2018

"There are a lot of rumours in football", he added when asked about Kane's reported commitment. "You need to listen and hear and live with these rumours because it's part of football and that's the most important thing.

"The rumours don't affect us, the team or the club or any of our decisions. I can't say nothing though - there are always rumours."

When Kane was doing bits in his first season in the prem he was getting called a one season wonder, when Salah does it for one season he’s debated with the best in the prem — ‏ً (@MauricioMagic) March 9, 2018

Despite Pochettino's hushed status on the matter, The Sun also claim the Englishman wants chairman Daniel Levy to back his manager in the transfer market this summer so they can take strides in closing the gap on the three north west sides currently sat above them in the table.





The January addition of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain was indeed a statement from the north Londoners' hierarchy, and the 'new White Hare Lane' masses next season would undoubtedly welcome many more of similar stature.