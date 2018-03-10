Kylian Mbappe Insists He Made Correct Choice in Joining PSG Despite UCL Elimination

Kylian Mbappe has revealed his happiness with his decision to switch Paris Saint-Germain for Monaco last summer - amid reports fellow frontman Neymar is regretting the decision and insists he and his side share the same goal of wanting to win every trophy possible.

The forward will become the most expensive teenager in football history when he completes his around €180m (£160m) move from Monaco in the summer, with PSG's concern surrounding the Financial Fair Play rules forcing the initial transfer to be that of only a loan deal.

PSG were dumped out of the Champions League 5-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the last-16 earlier in the week. And despite this season producing a worse finishing result than his time at the Stade Louis II stadium 12 months ago, he told FourFourTwo he is aiming to get his hands on the trophy someday, as well as every other out there.

"For me, it felt like the right moment and the right choice", Mbappe told the magazine. "PSG are a huge club and they want to win every trophy. I want to win every trophy as well, so it felt like we both had a common goal and an opportunity to develop together."

Since his move to the Parc des Princes, the Frenchman and South American teammates Edinson Cavani and the world's most expensive player Neymar have formed a formidable front trio.

Speaking about his role within the potent "MCN", the up and coming talisman revealed he believes he can feature anywhere in the attack, despite spending much of this term on the right.

"I play on the right at PSG at the moment, but I see myself as an attacker that can basically fit in anywhere", Mbappe added. "At Monaco, for example, Radamel [Falcao] and I played as a two up front and I liked that, too.

"I do not really have a preference. As a youngster, I played in all three attacking positions across the pitch, so I am used to performing in different roles.

"The coach looks for us to switch roles during games in order to confuse the opposition. He is very precise."