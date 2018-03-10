Man City Emerge as Contenders to Sign Long-Term Liverpool & Arsenal Target After Failed January Move

Manchester City have emerged as a contender for the signature of AS Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar after failing in a late attempt to sign Riyad Mahrez during the January transfer window.

The France international is often talked about in Premier League transfer rumours and Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Lemar for the last 12 months, although there appears to be nothing more than interest coming from Anfield at this stage.

Arsenal have also been linked with Monaco's star winger and the north Londoners saw a £92m bid accepted last summer. However, Lemar was away on international duty at the time and declined the move to the Emirates - a decision which halted Alexis Sánchez's proposed move to the Etihad.

After missing out on wingers in each of the last two transfer windows, Pep Guardiola has bumped Lemar up his transfer wishlist and Manchester City are ready to launch a bid for the 22-year-old, according to the Telegraph.

It is understood that Guardiola's first-choice signing this summer would be Chelsea's Eden Hazard. However, even a world record transfer fee wouldn't convince the Blues' hierarchy of selling to a direct rival.

Lemar was one of Monaco's stand out players last year, starring alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Fabinho and current Manchester City duo Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva.





The former Caen youngster has failed to provide the same amount of goals and assists as he did last year but Lemar has still been one of Monaco's brightest sparks this season.