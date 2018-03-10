Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Borussia Dortmund's colossal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, joining rivals Chelsea in pursuit of the 29-year-old.

The Red Devils have identified the center-back position as one in desperate need of improvement having suffered a plethora of defensive injuries to key players throughout the season.

With summer signing Victor Lindelof struggling to adapt and the futures of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones up in the air, the need for quality reinforcements has become a top priority for United heading into the summer window as they look to find a more reliable partner for Eric Bailly.

Although the Mirror claim Jose Mourinho is confident of landing Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, £20m-rated Sokratis has emerged as a target at Old Trafford following years of reliable and impressive performances for the German outfit.

Sokratis was signed by current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in 2013 and has been an ever present figure for Dortmund ever since, leading to widespread interest across the Premier League.

Arsenal have held long-term interest while Chelsea are said to be monitoring the Greece international as the future of David Luiz at Stamford Bridge looks increasingly bleak, but United are understood to be leading the race for Sokratis's signature.

In addition to at least one new center-back, Mourinho is also looking to add a left-back and a new holding midfielder as both Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick look likely to leave Old Trafford in the summer.