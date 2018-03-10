Man Utd Midfielder Facing Late Fitness Test Ahead of Liverpool Clash After Withdrawing From Training

Manchester United could be without France midfielder Paul Pogba when they face rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The player is reported as having pulled up in training on Friday and ESPN report that he is now set for a late fitness test on Saturday morning to determine whether or not he will be able to play against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Paul Pogba pulled up in training and, after being assessed, was not immediately ruled out of Man United's game against Liverpool. https://t.co/TuTQQGIccB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 9, 2018

It is understood that the 24-year-old was unable to complete Friday's training session at Carrington. But after being assessed by the medical staff, he wasn't ruled out immediately and will be tested further ahead of the match.

Pogba, who is said to be at odds with manager Jose Mourinho, started the Red Devils' last two matches against Chelsea and Crystal Palace but was benched in prior matches against Huddersfield and Sevilla.

United have received a boost elsewhere, however, with Marouane Fellaini available again after sitting out with a knee injury since January 31.

Eric Bailly is also ready to return to action following an ankle injury. The defender hasn't started a game since November but could start ahead of Victor Lindelof on Saturday.

Anthony Martial, meanwhile, is doubtful for the weekend's game, while Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo remain on the injured list.