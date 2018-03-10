Peter Crouch Says Son Heung-min & Roberto Firmino Are 'Altering' Football With Their Style of Play

Stoke City forward Peter Crouch has thrown high praise in the way of Spurs forward Son Heung-min, as well as Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, for the way they're changing football.

Crouch, who played for both Tottenham and Liverpool, was quite the journeyman, having also represented the likes of Portsmouth, Aston Villa and Southampton before settling at Stoke in 2011.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, the towering striker outlined the way he reckons Son and Firmino have "altered" the game with their workrate and tenacity.

“Football has altered dramatically due to the relentless workrate of men such as Firmino and Son Heung-min of Tottenham, who is one of the top players in the league," Crouch pointed out. "He would improve any of the best teams.

“These are forwards who won’t stop. Look at Firmino. He is a top goalscorer, but the thing that blows me away is what happens when he loses the ball. Straight away he’s on his feet and gets it back. He must be an absolute nightmare for defenders to handle.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“It says everything about how much he runs that he’s covered 165 miles in the Premier League this season. It’s the same with Son (129 miles), who is so underrated.

"He shouldn’t be because he’s every bit as important to Tottenham as Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen. They are part of a new breed of footballers who are changing expectations.”

Son's first half goal against Juventus in midweek looked to have secured Spurs' progress in the Champions League. But Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala combined to complete the comeback for the Italian side and force Mauricio Pochettino's men out of the tournament.