Report Claims Neymar Could Leave Paris Saint-Germain if Antonio Conte Becomes Club's New Manager

Neymar could leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer should the club bring in Antonio Conte as their new manager, according to reports.

Speculation has suggested the Brazil international is not happy in France, despite making a fine start to life with PSG, racking up 19 goals and 13 assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances.

According to Calciomercato, former Barcelona forward Neymar may not stick around in France should Conte leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with the Italian famed for the gritty and determined style of play he implements with his teams.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

Unai Emery, PSG's current manager, is not expected to last long in his current job after the French giants crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid, with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro ensuring Los Blancos' progress.

Neymar has previously been given preferential treatment by Emery, such as missing games in order to celebrate his sister's birthday, a trend which has occurred four seasons in a row.

He was absent from his side's 5-0 win over Metz on Saturday through injury, although reports indicated that the recent fissure to his fifth metatarsal is a legitimate problem, but it remains to be seen whether Conte would be lenient with Neymar.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

Many expect Conte to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with the Blues underperforming this campaign after winning the Premier League last term.

He recently criticised the club over their transfer policy, with Chelsea famously signing Olivier Giroud in January after being linked with Edin Dzeko, Andy Carroll, Peter Crouch and Ashley Barnes.