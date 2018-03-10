Robert Lewandowski Becomes Bayern's Highest-Scoring Foreign Player in History After Hamburg Treble

Robert Lewandowski has become Bayern Munich highest scoring foreign player in the club's history.

The Polish international secured the record with a fine hat-trick during Bayern's Bundesliga clash against Hamburg on Saturday, to take his tally of goals to 141 in 182 games in all competitions for the Bavarians.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

He overtook the previous record holder Giovane Elber - who scored 139 goals in 265 games for the club between the years of 1997-2003 - meaning Lewandowski met Elber's goal tally in 83 games fewer.

Lewandowski moved to Bayern Munich from their rivals Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014, and has since won three consecutive Bundesliga titles, as well as two German Super Cups and a DFL-Pokal. He was named in the Bundesliga team of the season for three consecutive years as well as being named as the league's player of the season for the 2016-17 season.

He has also broken Bundesliga records for the most amount of goals scored in a game by a substitute (5), the shortest time to score a hattrick between the first and third goal (4 minutes) and reached 100 Bundesliga goals quicker than any other foreign player.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

At the age of 29, he still has plenty of playing years ahead of him and will no doubt be looking to add to his goal tally as Bayern continue their quest for their fourth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Despite all the individual accolades, Lewandowski is still yet to win the Champions League despite being named in the team of the season twice. He'll be looking to change this with Bayern on the verge of progressing through to the quarter finals being 5-0 up against Besiktas heading into the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.