Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos Had to Leave Game Because He Pooped His Pants

Seriously. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 10, 2018

Sergio Ramos has played more than 550 games for Real Madrid, but apparently he's not above pooping his pants in the middle of a game. 

Ramos, who captains both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, had to leave the field in the second half of Real's 2-1 win over Eibar with what appeared to be a mysterious injury. But he was running really well, if not faster than normal, so something seemed fishy. 

Turns out, he just flat-out pooped in his pants and had to change his underwear. When asked about the ordeal after the game, manager Zinedine Zidane simply said, “Ramos s— himself a bit. So he went to the bathroom for a moment,” Zidane continued. 

Because Real got the W, Ramos was able to poke fun at his uncooperative bladder in an Instagram post after the game. 

“Nature calls. Out and back in. Reload. Team goal. Back home. Let’s keep it up.”

Sure, that's one way to put it. 

More Soccer

