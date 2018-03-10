Social Media Roundup: Man Utd Fans Hail Bailly & Rashford on Twitter After Liverpool Victory

Manchester United let Liverpool know that they're still the big dogs when it comes to their age-old rivalry, with a rude reminder on Saturday afternoon.

Jose Mourinho's men got past Anfield's high-flyers with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford the hero on the day as he recorded a brace after being thrust back into the starting lineup.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The precocious forward broke a 21-year-old record too, becoming the first player to score a first-half brace against Liverpool for the Red Devils in over two decades.

The victory was somewhat marred by an own goal from a returning Eric Bailly, but the defender - apart from his blunder - actually put on an impressive performance.

Below are some of the best bits from Twitter following the entertaining victory: