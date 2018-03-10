Spurs Fans & Man Utd Supporters Heap Praise on Victor Wanyama for Thunderbolt Goal of the Month

Spurs fans were quick to congratulate Victor Wanyama after the midfielder picked up the award for the Premier League's Goal of the Month for February.

The former Southampton man silenced the Anfield crowd with a thunderbolt of an equaliser to help his side to a 2-2 draw last month, bringing the Londoners level after they went down 1-0.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"That was one of the best goals I've ever scored," Wanyama told Spurs' official Twitter account after receiving the deserved award. "I just reacted before the Liverpool players.

"I thought I'd just let it go because the ball was bouncing and I didn't want to think too much. And I just let it fly."

Tottenham fans were obviously pleased with the strike, but even Manchester United supporters chimed in as they did a bit of free scouting for their club.

Check some of the best tweets down below:

You are the best best midfielder in the world. You deserved it.@VictorWanyama. — Eubert (@Eubert_OG) March 10, 2018

Congratulations brother, kenya is too happy for you. Keep on shining — Jose Kim (@JosephatKeino) March 10, 2018

That was a thunderbolt! When the opportunity presents itself, please cross over to Manchester United. — Bigogo Onderi Esquir (@bigogo_esquir) March 10, 2018

Congrats big vic wish you were at man united — Sen ledama Olekina (@ledamalekina) March 9, 2018

So Wanyama got goal of the month. Bet the scousers will be salty about that, as usual. It's a conspiracy, should've been Salah etc. #COYS — SalopianCOYS (@kanagawaben) March 9, 2018

Wanyama got goal of the month.....even better that it went straight towards the kop end to shut em up — 1882 (@faugheen1) March 9, 2018

The ball is still going...it passed through my neighborhood in the states last week. @VictorWanyama — Jason Cushing (@JasonCushing) March 10, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Harry Kane 'Pledges To Stay at Spurs For Further 12 Months' Despite Pochettino's Comments On Future)