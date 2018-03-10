Spurs Fans & Man Utd Supporters Heap Praise on Victor Wanyama for Thunderbolt Goal of the Month

By 90Min
March 10, 2018

Spurs fans were quick to congratulate Victor Wanyama after the midfielder picked up the award for the Premier League's Goal of the Month for February.

The former Southampton man silenced the Anfield crowd with a thunderbolt of an equaliser to help his side to a 2-2 draw last month, bringing the Londoners level after they went down 1-0.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"That was one of the best goals I've ever scored," Wanyama told Spurs' official Twitter account after receiving the deserved award. "I just reacted before the Liverpool players.

"I thought I'd just let it go because the ball was bouncing and I didn't want to think too much. And I just let it fly."

Tottenham fans were obviously pleased with the strike, but even Manchester United supporters chimed in as they did a bit of free scouting for their club.

Check some of the best tweets down below:

