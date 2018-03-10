VIDEO: Angry West Ham Fans Protest at Club's Board & Fight Among Themselves During Burnley Defeat

Things went absolutely bonkers at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon, after frustrated West Ham fans swarmed the directors' box in protest during the loss to Burnley.

The Hammers were hoping to at least contain the visiting Clarets as they looked to steer clear of the threat of relegation, and did so for the better part of the game. But they could only hold out until the 66th minute, with Ashley Barnes breaking the deadlock. And just four minutes later, it was 2-0, as Chris Wood breached their defence.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The home fans simply could not contain their anger and disdain for their board, and their frustration boiled over, resulting in utter pandemonium as they directed their focus away from the game to swarm the director's box, where co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold sat.

There were also a few pitch invasions, and West Ham's players actually had to protect themselves from their own fans.

Burnley, however, were hardly sympathetic, and continued about their business, registering a third goal with another strike from Wood in the 81st minute to emerge 3-0 victors.

It leaves the Hammers with the angriest set of supporters in England, scared board members, and an FA charge or two on the way.