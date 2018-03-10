West Bromwich Albion's miserable season continued after a 1-4 defeat against a spirited Leicester side at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Goals from Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra sealed the points in a big win for the visitors, who had initially fell behind through Salomon Rondon's opener.

West Brom went into the game in desperate need of three points as the sat eight points from safety with just nine games left in the season. Meanwhile, Claude Puel's Foxes knew that a win at the Hawthorns would see them reach the magic 40-point mark, further cementing their top half position.

The home side would've needed to make history if they were to improve their survival hopes in the game, as they had never won in the seven Premier League home meetings between these sides - with the Foxes picking up five wins and two draws.

The away side were dominating proceedings in the first five minutes, dominating possession and looking assured on the ball. But Oliver Burke made the first big difference of the game after he raced down the right and fired a delightful cross - and Rondon was on cue to throw himself at the ball. He managed to get a toe to it and steer it in past Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

The home side were inches away from doubling their lead 16 minutes in after Krychowiak smashed a half-volley at goal from the edge of the penalty area, and a combination of a deflection and a fingertip save from Schmeichel saw the thunderous effort tip onto the bar.

All the Baggies' hard work was undone in the 21st minute when Mahrez expertly played in Vardy, who allowed the ball to drop over his shoulder, and he steered a left-footed volley into the far corner of the net, leaving Foster with no chance.

Vardy thought that he put his side in front eight minutes before the break after Chilwell fizzed in the ball through for the England striker, who broke into the box and smartly finished, beating Foster at the near post, but the flag was raised for offside.

The second half started in the same fashion as the first ended, frantic end-to-end football, with both sides launching quick attacks, but no sides could trouble either goalkeeper in the early exchanges.

But an hour into the game a familiar tale was told as West Brom fell behind after a remarkable piece of play between Mahrez and substitute Iheanacho. The Nigerian youngster picked the ball up outside the area and played a deft chip through to Mahrez, and the Algerian expertly took it down on his chest and dinked the ball over a helpless Foster to make it 2-1 to the away side.

Former Manchester City striker Iheanacho may had put the final nail in West Brom's survival hopes as with 15 minutes left to play, Chilwell floated a cross into the box for the 21-year-old to power home a header, scoring his first Premier League goal for the Foxes.

Iborra then decided to give the home side a day they'll want to forget after adding a fourth from a corner late on.

West Brom were staring at their seventh successive defeat while Alan Pardew stood there silently with his arms folded, knowing full well that his side will need a miracle to get of the mess they're in.

The Baggies have eight games to save their season - and they stay eight points from safety. Meanwhile, Leicester's dominant victory puts them just five points from sixth-placed Arsenal.