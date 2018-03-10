Burnley beat West Ham 3-0 on Saturday afternoon on a day that will go down in Premier League history - for all the wrong reasons - for the London club.

A double from Chris Wood and another goal by Ashley Barnes saw the Clarets storm to victory in the second half, but the game was marred by crowd trouble which saw hundreds of fans confront the club's board members DURING the game - protesting on a concourse at the London Stadium - while some even charged the pitch.

Speaking strictly football, the Hammers headed into the game in 14th place in the league, just three points above the relegation zone. They lost their last two fixtures, which were both away, to Liverpool and Swansea City, conceding a combined eight goals.

The Clarets, on the other hand, started the match in seventh place in the Premier League table, just five points behind Arsenal. Their 2-1 win against Everton last weekend ended a winless run that stretched back to December.

The home side made five changes from the team that lost to Swansea City last weekend. Manager David Moyes replaced Adrian, Declan Rice, Winston Reid, Patrice Evra and Javier Hernandez with Joe Hart, Angelo Ogbonna, James Collins, Michail Antonio, Joao Mario.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, on the other hand, named an unchanged side from the team that won last Saturday at home to Everton.

The opening 10 minutes of the match was fairly uneventful, with both sides easing their way into the game. It wasn't until the 14th minute that the first real chance came in the match and it fell to West Ham's Marko Arnautovic. He broke clear on the right side of the Burnley penalty area, but fired his shot straight at goalkeeper Nick Pope at his near post.

As the game progressed, the Hammers continued to look the more likely side to get the breakthrough, with Burnley not looking like much of an attacking threat. But that started to change a little after the half hour mark with the Clarets retaining more possession. The away side also put some crosses in the West Ham box, but didn't create any real opening.

The Hammers then had another glorious chance in the 39th minute, but they couldn't take it. The ball was played through to Manuel Lanzini in the penalty area, but in a one-on-one situation with Burnley's stopper Pope, he failed to beat the goalkeeper, who deflected the ball away from goal with his foot.

Burnley thought they took the lead just after the break, however it was ruled out for offside. After a good run by Jeff Hendrick, he passed the ball through to Ashley Barnes, who then converted past West Ham goalkeeper Hart, only to be judged as narrowly offside.

But Barnes did give the Clarets the lead in the 65th minute. The ball was cut back to him around the edge of the box by Chris Wood and then, with a first time strike, he hammered it home past Hart to give his side a 1-0 lead.

The game was then stopped for a few minutes after some supporters ran onto the pitch. But after that it took just minutes for the away side to double their lead, with Chris Wood going from creator to scorer. The ball arrived to Aaron Lennon near the right side of the penalty area, he then crossed the ball across the goal for Wood to tap it in front the six-yard box and make it 2-0.

West Ham fans have left their seats and directing abuse at the co-owners in the directors box. pic.twitter.com/gZ5Vk8RGg3 — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) March 10, 2018

The match again was stopped briefly after more angry West Ham supporters went onto the pitch after the second Burnley goal.

The West Ham v. Burnley match was interrupted multiple times due to fan troubles involving West Ham fans. pic.twitter.com/qST8z7GfsM — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 10, 2018

The Clarets then punished an error by goalkeeper Hart to make the score 3-0 in the 81st minute. An effort from outside of the box by Johann Berg Gudmundsson was pushed away by Hart straight in front of him to Burnley's Wood, who struck the ball with ease past the goalkeeper for his second goal of the game to finish it off.