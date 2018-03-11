Andres Iniesta Hopeful of Barcelona Return in Crucial UEFA Champions League Clash With Chelsea

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has indicated that he is hopeful of being fit for Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash with Chelsea at the Camp Nou.

Iniesta missed the La Liga leader's 2-0 win over bottom side Malaga on Saturday after picking up a hamstring injury in last week's victory over Atletico Madrid.

Sport-English however, are reporting that Iniesta may be available to face Chelsea, after he reportedly posted a message on his social media accounts saying that he was getting: "closer every day", which was accompanied by an image of the midfielder in training.

Cada día más cerca 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/0OCif7VQ1V — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) March 10, 2018

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde had said on Friday that it was "too soon" to know whether or not the Barca captain would be available to face the defending Premier League champions.

The round of 16 tie is finely poised after a 1-1 draw between the two sides in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, where Lionel Messi's strike following a loose pass from defender Andreas Christensen cancelled out Willian's long range opener.

😕 | Andres Iniesta is expected to be fit enough to feature against Chelsea in next week's second leg. #CFC https://t.co/a5bj3bQ278 pic.twitter.com/nyqP9MGbPs — Read Chelsea (@ReadCFC) March 11, 2018

Iniesta, who has won the Champions League four times during his career at Barcelona, has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season, scoring once in a 2-0 win over Malaga at the Camp Nou earlier in the season.