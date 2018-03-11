Arsenal Plot Summer Swoop for Napoli Midfielder as Arsene Wenger Looks to Bolster Struggling Squad

Arsenal are believed to have made an enquiry over the availability of Napoli's midfield ace Allan, as the Gunners look to strengthen their ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As reported by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger is desperate to improve his squad at the end of the season, as his side has suffered a disappointing campaign for the second year in a row. Allan has been highly impressive for Napoli in Serie A season - occupying the heart of midfield as the southern side continue to battle Juventus for the title.

Renowned for his dynamic dribbler ability and robust, ball winning tackles, Allan could be the injection of intensity that Arsenal need to dramatically improve their squad next season.

The powerful Brazilian is highly regarded in Serie A, and was named Man of the Match in his side's 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Europa League, and the following league game against Roma.

With long term concerns over the fitness of Arsenal midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere, and worries over the disciplinary issues of Swiss international Granit Xhaka, Wenger could well look to Allan as a reliable midfield option.

However, with the 27-year-old's contract running until 2023, the Gunners may well have to dig deep to sign the former Udinese man.

In other news, the Gunners are also believed to be interested in signing Udinese youngster Jakub Jankto. The highly-rated Czech international is capable of playing across all areas of the midfield, and his versatility is thought to have impressed Wenger.





Arsenal are set for a major squad overhaul in the summer, as they look to rebuild after an underwhelming campaign.