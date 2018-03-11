Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga - following last week's 1-0 loss to league leaders Barcelona - with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's side, who are now eight points behind Barca in the table, opened the scoring in the 44th minute, when Antoine Griezmann curled a shot past Ruben Blanco and into the far corner from a tight angle.

Vitolo doubled the home side's lead in the 56th minute, when the Spanish international collected Griezmann's threaded pass and chipped the ball over Ruben; before Angel Correa made sure of the three points eight minutes later, the Argentine slamming home an effort past Ruben at the second attempt of trying.

As expected, the home side began on the front foot and were inches away from taking the lead in the third minute of the game. Under pressure from two Celta defenders by the right corner flag, Costa back heeled the ball into the path of Vrsalijko, the full back fired the ball across the six yard box but it was just beyond the reach of Griezmann.

After an open start, the game settled into a turgid affair with neither team looking particularly threatening. The visitors were allowed to have possession in midfield but looked ponderous whenever they approached the final third.

Los Colchoneros, on the other hand, looked most dangerous down their right flank through Vrsalijko. The right-back was getting past Mallo at will, but was then let down by a succession of poor crosses.

Atletico next came closest to scoring in the 28th minute, but Godin was unable to direct Koke's corner delivery on target and the ball flew inches wide of the far post.

Three minutes later, the visitors carved out their first real opportunity of the game. Aspas did well on the left to get the ball to Roncaglia just inside the box, the Argentine sliced his effort into the path of team mate Gomez but his subsequent shot was brilliantly blocked by Godin.

Celta should have taken the lead in the 39th minute after Godin was dispossessed by Gomez on the edge of the box. The ball was then played to Aspas, but his curling left-footed effort flew high and wide of Oblak's goal.

Celta were made to pay for their wastefulness a minute before the break. Koke's corner from the right was headed on by Gimenez and fell to Griezman at the far post, the Frenchamn feinted to shoot but instead dragged the ball back and beyond the sliding challenge of Jonny, and curled a shot past Ruben and into the far right corner of the goal from a tight angle.

The home side came close to doubling their advantage 10 minutes into the second-half. Koke's corner delivery from the right was met by Costa at the back post, the striker's header dropped to Gimenez inside the six yard box, but the center-back poked an effort wide of the goal.

The visitors should have equalized just a minute later when Mor's cross from the left was met at the back post by an unmarked Radoja, who somehow could only direct his effort against the post from eight yards out.

Celta were punished just seconds later when the home side went up the other end and notched their second goal of the game. Griezmann threaded a brilliant ball into the right inside channel of the box to Vitolo, who kept his composure and dinked a shot over the onrushing Ruben and into the open net.

Atletico put the game to bed in the 63rd minute following some more good work from Griezmann. The French international clipped a pass into the path of Correa inside the Celta box, the Argentine's initial shot was blocked by Jonny but he planted the rebound low past Ruben and into the bottom right corner of the goal.

The game quickly drew to a close with neither side really threatening thereafter, and Simeone's side ran out comfortable victors to extended their unbeaten home run to 15 matches.