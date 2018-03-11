Tottenham Hotspur put their midweek Champions League heartbreak behind them on Sunday afternoon as they came from behind to secure a 1-4 win at Bournemouth - their first victory of the season after conceding the first goal of the game.

Junior Stanislas' early opener hinted that Spurs were to be sentenced to further doom and gloom after Juventus dumped Mauricio Pochettino's outfit out of Europe on Wednesday; a situation that was worsened still as Harry Kane limped off the pitch on the half hour mark.

However, Dele Alli's sixth top flight goal of the season brought things back level before the break ahead of a second half north London onslaught; which saw Son Heung-min grab a brace and Serge Aurier add to his earlier assist in stoppage time to put the smiles back on Tottenham faces.

The win restores Spurs' five point gap over Chelsea - their next opponents - while leaves Bournemouth still a victory away from expected safety.

A thunderous Vitality Stadium was almost increased by decibel or two inside the opening four minutes as Lewis Cook's through ball took advantage of the visitors' fractured defensive line, allowing Lys Mousset to stream through on goal with Stanislas in support.

The young Frenchman drew the solitary remaining Spurs guardian before squaring a pass to his teammate, only for the 28-year-old Londoner's chipped shot to rattle the bar when, in truth, it looked easier to score; although Hugo Lloris' advance did increase the difficulty of the opportunity.

However, the spurned chance seemed to have minimal effect on the left winger, as just three minutes later, he broke the deadlock.

Adam Smith drove down the right-hand side before whipping in a dangerous cross which missed the attacking efforts of Callum Wilson but fell at the feet of Stanislas, who, after a controlling touch, blasted his half volley past Lloris to give the Cherries a deserved lead.

After going ahead, Bournemouth's discipline in defense was admirable; however, as Harry Kane clipped the ball into the back of Asmir Begovic's goal, it looked as though their impressive 30 minutes had been undone.

But as the England international's attempt rippled the netting, it was met only by referee Mike Dean's whistle, with the 24-year-old straying offside before attempting to draw Tottenham level.

However, the fallout of the incident provided much more of a concern for Spurs than the disallowed goal itself, with the 24-year-old replaced by Erik Lamela after sustaining an injury to his right ankle.

Nevertheless, Kane's absence seemed to cause little impact, as two minutes later Dele Alli was wheeling away in celebration in front of the Bournemouth fans after squaring things up.

Similarly to the Cherries' opener, the move started down the right hand side, this time with Serge Aurier, before the former PSG man fizzed in a delicious cross on the run which the 'out-of-form' midfielder latched onto and poked home past the scrambling Begovic first time.

After getting themselves back on level terms, the visitors began to assert their control on the game, with Christian Eriksen seeing a lot more of the ball in midfield. But their increased possession could not be converted into anything of note, and both sides entered the break level.

The high tempo from the opening 45 minutes was carried over into second, with Spurs building on their increased dominance in the latter stages of the first half but still finding difficulty in breaking down Eddie Howe's resolute defense.

That was until the stroke of the hour mark, when Son, who was adamant he should have been awarded a penalty a few minutes earlier, scuffed his volleyed effort into the back of Begovic's goal to give Spurs the lead for the first time of the afternoon and secure his 17th of the campaign.

It wasn't the prettiest, but a goal is a goal all the same! @SpursOfficial take the lead. #BOUTOT pic.twitter.com/8jwqcZBiuO — NBCSN (@NBCSN) March 11, 2018

After going behind, Bournemouth began to get a foothold in proceedings again. And Wilson thought he had brought the contest back on level terms after he leathered his attempt into the back of Lloris' net, only for referee Dean, similarly to Kane earlier in the game, to rule it out; this time for a shove on Davinson Sanchez.

And moments later the tie was put to bed, as Son took advantage of the ultra-attacking mindset of the hosts and raced away unopposed, rounded Begovic and secured all three points for the visitors.

But that did not stop the visitors' ruthlessness, as Aurier took advantage of the Cherries' custodian's weak palm from substitute Kieran Trippier's cross to head home from a tight angle and round off, in the end, a convincing victory

The win offers Spurs slight comfort following their disappointing week in Europe and, more importantly, means if they taste defeat next time out at Chelsea, their top four spot will still be retained.