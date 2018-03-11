Chelsea Fans Take to Twitter to Offer Contrasting Views on Strikers Àlvaro Morata & Olivier Giroud

Chelsea fans took to Twitter after their 2-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening, offering contrasting views on the performances of their two leading strikers: Álvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Morata incurred the wrath of a number of Blues fans after his late cameo appearance for Antonio Conte's side - as he picked up a booking following a heated altercation with Palace defender James Tomkins. The Spaniard then risked further retribution for sarcastically applauding the referee, before slapping the flag out of a linesman's hand later in the game.

Perhaps understandably, the Chelsea fans were less than impressed with the actions of their £58m record signing.

Morata’s problem isn’t his quality, it’s his mentality.. — . (@OfficialCheIs) March 10, 2018

Morata in last two months:



Played ONLY 294 mins out of 1200

Booked 6 times

Averaged 1 yellow card every 49 mins



😞😠 — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) March 11, 2018

Morata has been shown 8 yellow cards in 25 matches. And Diego Costa was the one with the attitude problem. 💀 — Funmi (@fvnmI) March 10, 2018

Morata came on, got booked, sarcastically clapped the referee and then knocked the flag out of the lineman's hand.



Man doesn't care 😂😂 — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) March 10, 2018

Meanwhile, January signing Olivier Giroud was roundly praised for his performance against the south Londoners - with the Frenchman's impressive link-up play with the Chelsea midfielders proving crucial in the Blues' comfortable victory.

Blues fans were full of praise for the ex-Arsenal man, saluting the powerful striker on Twitter in great numbers.

10/10 performance from Giroud. — CFC (@CFCWriter) March 10, 2018

Giroud needs to start in the Nou Camp. — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) March 10, 2018

Roses are red

Chelsea are blue

Forget the false nine

Let's start with Giroud — Neal Underwood (@neal_sousbois) March 8, 2018

Giroud was brilliant today. Unlucky to not get a goal or assist. Fantastic game overall. — iChelseaTweets (@iChelseaTweets) March 10, 2018

Giroud is so much better than Morata, man. — Dami (@TheChelseaWay) March 10, 2018

Despite the close scoreline, Chelsea were dominant for the majority of their win over their London rivals, with a goal from Willian and an own-goal from Palace defender Martin Kelly securing the win.

The Eagles hit back with a stoppage time goal from former Blues man Patrick van Aanholt, but were unable to draw level as Chelsea held on for a vital three points.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Conte was full of praise for his side after the win, as they prepare for next week's Champions League second-leg tie against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. With the game delicately poised at 1-1, Chelsea need to score due to the away goals rule - but a 1-0 victory would be enough to see the Premier League champions through to the quarter-finals.