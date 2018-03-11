David Moyes Calls For West Ham to 'Stick Chests Out Again' After Humiliating 3-0 Defeat to Burnley

West Ham boss David Moyes has told his players that they have to stick together after Saturday's humiliating 3-0 defeat to Burnley.

Two goals from Chris Wood and another goal by Ashley Barnes saw the Clarets score three times in 15 minutes during the second half to earn all three points at the London Stadium.

The defeat means the Hammers have now lost three games on the bounce after losses to Liverpool and Swansea City. West Ham have dropped to 16th in the Premier League table but are still three points above the relegation zone.

Despite the defeat, the game will most probably be remembered for the crowd trouble during the match, which saw hundreds of fans confront West Ham's board members by protesting at the London Stadium.

West Ham manager Moyes believes his team must stick together after the defeat, but admitted they must get back to winning ways as fast as possible.

According to West Ham's official website via Sky Sports, the 54-year-old said: "I've told the players we are all going to stick together, we're going to stick our chests out and go again and we're going to get back to winning ways, and we need to do it quickly.

"We need to play better for longer periods in the game and we're certainly going to have to defend better. I think we've got attacking players who can score, but they didn't score today.

"So, we'll get back at it and do the job. When I came in, I didn't think it was going to be easy, and in the main the players have been really good, but we weren't good enough today. But I do believe we are good enough to stay up."

Moyes also said he was disappointed with how the game went after having a couple of great chances in the first half.

He continued: "We missed two or three great chances in the first half. I thought we played well.

"In truth, two minutes of madness changed the whole game when it never really looked like we were under a great deal of threat. We played well so it's just disappointing the way it went."