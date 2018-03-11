'An Extraordinary Squad': Ronaldo Claims Bayern Munich are Stronger Than the German National Team

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has claimed that German champions Bayern Munich are stronger than their country's national team; although he still considers Germany to be favourites to defend their title at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Bayern currently sit 20 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with eight games of the season remaining, following Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Hamburg.

The Bundesliga official website quotes an interview with the two times World Cup winner in which he told newspaper Bild (via Bundesliga): “Robert Lewandowski is a very quick player, and that’s good for them.

Ronaldo: "Currently Bayern Munich stronger than world champions Germany. They have an extraordinary squad."



“Bayern have an extraordinary squad. They’re currently stronger than the German national team. I like players who score goals. That’s why I also like Thomas Muller very much. He moves a lot, is often in the right place, and has a strong instinct about where to move and what to do.”

Speaking about Germany's World Cup chances, the striker, who scored twice against Germany to give Brazil victory in the 2002 World Cup final, went onto say: “German football does one thing particularly well.

“They train players from a very early age and give them a chance to play. That’s also true with the national team. Germany is setting the standard. They do what all the other nations should do: train young players and let them play.”