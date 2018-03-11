Former Newcastle Fan Favourite Reveals He Misses the Club 'a Lot' Despite Homeland Return

San Lorenzo defender Fabricio Coloccini has admitted to missing St. James' Park, despite being happy to have returned to his homeland.

The Argentine now plies his trade in the Primera División, but before that represented the Toon Army for eight years following a £10.3m move from Deportivo La Coruna.

Coloccini was very much a fan favourite during his time in the north east. Despite never been a top level defender, he was always praised for his heart and leadership on the pitch and you'd be hardest pressed to find a Newcastle fan with a dislike for the 36-year-old.

Coloccini, who will have been pleased to see his former club beat Southampton 3-0 on Saturday, is back playing in San Lorenzo's first team again after struggling with injury for large spells of his stint at the club and is happy, but admits missing his former club 'a lot'.

Speaking to Stan Collymore, as quoted by NUFC blog: "I’m really happy to be back home with my family. Of course, I miss Newcastle a lot. The atmosphere here is different, but I’m just as happy to play here as I was back home.

"Over there you have fans cheering you for 90 minutes straight. The difference is very noticeable, you can feel it for the whole match."

Coloccini, who made 275 appearances for Newcastle, was speaking to Collymore in the aftermath of the recent 1-1 draw with Boca Juniors. San Lorenzo are fifth in the league with the result, but have dropped down a place with Independiente winning.

