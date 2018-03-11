Inter 0-0 Napoli: Neapolitan's Lose More Ground on Juventus as Nerazzurri Scrape Draw

Napoli lost more ground on Juventus in the race for this season's Scudetto, after they were held to a goalless draw at Inter on Sunday night.

For the most part, the contest was well matched, and neither side, despite Partenopei Gli Azzurri seeing the majority of possession, were able to test their opposing goalkeepers, with Milan Skriniar striking the post minutes after half-time the closest the tie came to a breakthrough.

The result signifies if Juventus claim victory when Atalanta visit the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening, the gap at the top will extend to four; meaning any further slip-ups for Maurizio Sarri's men could well see the end of their title chase.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

A sombre, but touching tribute enveloped a tearful San Siro ahead of kick-off in memory of the late Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, and both sides utilised that emotion in the opening quarter to provide a high tempo, albeit opportunity sparse, affair.

And as the clash headed towards half time, despite the contest remaining fluid and fast-paced, both managers' containment instructions bore through, with neither willing to offer the other any advantage in such a crucial top of the table meeting.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Antonio Candreva - who is yet to score in any competition this season - came closest to breaking the deadlock with an effort that flashed just wide of Pepe Reina's right hand upright.

But neither Inter nor Napoli were able to take full advantage of their attacking possession at any point, and the opening 45 concluded goalless.

Inter Milan 0-0 Napoli HT: Tactical masterclass from both Luciano Spalletti and Maurizio Sarri but Nerazzurri's lack of ability to retain possession could prove costly in the second-half. Also, a decent attempt on goal wouldn't go amiss. #Inter #Napoli #InterNapoli #SerieA — Joe Owens (@joejournosun) March 11, 2018

However, despite a chance-barren first-half, the second almost burst into life inside two minutes, as Skriniar struck the woodwork following a dangerously delivered free-kick; catalysing a few nervy moments for the visitors in the fallout.





But after weathering the worst, and although they were immediately under the cosh following the interval, Napoli almost opened the scoring themselves moments later through Lorenzo Insigne; whose bending effort from range zipped inches wide of Samir Handanovic's left-hand post.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

And the 26-year-old afforded the hosts another let off with just over 20 minutes remaining, as he strode through on goal with only Inter's veteran custodian to beat. But the Neapolitan's scooped effort ended up beating both the 33-year-old and the crossbar; offering Luciano Spalletti's outfit a chance to breathe again.





But Inter were unable to capitalise on the Italy international's generosity, and the highly-fought contest ended goalless; leaving Juventus in the driver's seat for this season's Scudetto and Nerazzurri a point off Lazio in the final Champions League spot, albeit having played a game less.