Jack Wilshere's Risky Pre-Match Watford Tweet Pays Off as Troy Deeney Misses Crucial Penalty

Arsenal star Jack Wilshere put out a risky tweet ahead of the club's game with Watford on Sunday, but it's certainly a corker to read now after the Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

The midfielder, who was actually left on the bench by Arsene Wenger, chose to take the word used by Troy Deeney a couple of months ago and use it as motivation, but at the risk of looking a bit silly at the time.

Big game tomorrow! A chance to show we have some 'cojones' 😉 let's do this lads 💪🔴 pic.twitter.com/qVEaHgkmSl — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) March 10, 2018

The striker said that the north Londoners lacked 'cojones' following Watford's 2-1 win at Vicarage Road in September, and Wilshere wrote on Saturday: "Big game tomorrow! A chance to show we have some 'cojones'. let's do this lads."

There were plenty of worried fans in Wilshere's replies, with many expecting his words to come back to haunt him the following day, but that could not have been further from it.

Arsenal emerged 3-0 victors and there was an especially sweet moment in the second half when Deeney's penalty was saved by Petr Cech - his first penalty save for the Gunners.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The excellent performance by Cech resulted in a 200th league clean sheet for the 35-year-old, and a rather embarrassed Deeney, whose own words were more than on display by Arsenal this time round.

The result does little for Arsenal in terms of league position, but will go some way to restoring the confidence that has taken a battering in recent weeks.

