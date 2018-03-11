Liverpool Join Arsenal & Spurs in the Race for Forgotten Inter Ace With €25m Release Clause

By 90Min
March 11, 2018

Liverpool are believed to have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the race for Inter's forgotten man Geoffrey Kondogbia - with the Valencia loanee's release clause thought to be just €25m.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Kondogbia is desperate to leave the San Siro side on a permanent basis, especially as they are unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League. 

However, Valencia are rumoured to be planning to sign the robust Frenchman for his bargain release clause, before selling him on for an inflated price and making a healthy profit.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

The Premier League elite sides interested in signing Kondogbia will be eager to convince the former Monaco man to join them in spite of Valencia's apparent money making scheme. Los Che Els Taronges have all-but qualified for next season's Champions League, which could give the side an advantage over Arsenal in their pursuit of the 25-year-old.


Kondogbia's relentless, ball-winning displays for his side have been invaluable in their impressive La Liga form this season, catching the eye of a number of sides looking for a summer bargain. 


Liverpool could bring in the midfielder as a replacement for Juventus-bound Emre Can, while Spurs are in search of an heir to Mousa Dembélé.

In other news, Reds fans took a cheeky dig at the referee of their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, by editing Craig Pawson's Wikipedia page to claim that he's a fan of the Red Devils. 


A number of Liverpool fans expressed their frustration of the officiating of the game, with robust penalty area challenges by Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini causing outrage.


More Soccer

