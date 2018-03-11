Man Utd Set to Reignite Interest in £55m-Rated Tottenham Midfielder Eric Dier This Summer

Manchester United will supposedly consider a move for Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier this summer, after being linked with the player before the current campaign.

Jose Mourinho is understood to be a keen admirer of the 24-year-old, who has had a good season at Wembley for the north Londoners.

The 2014 signing from Sporting CP is a regular starter for Mauricio Pochettino, and is trusted by his manager to do a job in midfield or defence if needs be. For the moment he is being selected alongside Mousa Dembele in holding midfield ahead of Victor Wanyama.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Acccording to Transfermarketweb, United are ready to test Spurs' resolve over Dier but they may have to fork out around £55m for the star, with club chairman Daniel Levy likely to stand firm.

Dier was considered by the Red Devils last summer, but the club swooped for Nemanja Matic in the end but Mourinho could push for the Cheltenhem-born player again with Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season.

United could also cash in on Marouane Felllaini and Ander Herrera, meaning the club may well need some fresh impetus.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Tidy in possession and firm in the tackle, Dier could certainly provide that and will certainly have some thinking to do if United do come in with an offer and Spurs end the season trophyless.

The club were dumped out of the Champions League in midweek by Juventus, and now only have the FA Cup left as potential for any silverware this season.

