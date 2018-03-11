Manuel Neuer Sets Sights on Return Before End of the Season Following Foot Fracture

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has targeted a return to action before the current season is up, as he heads into the final stages of his recovery.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined on and off for the best part of a year now after first sustaining a foot injury against Real Madrid in last season's UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

He returned on matchday two this season for the Bavarians but got injured again and was ruled out until January initially, but suffered a setback.

Speaking to Sky Sports Bundesliga, Neuer said: "I know things are coming along very well, but of course there's still time until I'll be at full strength.

"I can't say right now exactly how long that's going to be. I'm currently at around 80 per cent of my body weight at five km/h on the treadmill and that's going up all the time.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I expect to be walking at up to 90 per cent without any problems next week, and then be up to 100 per cent the week after, then I'll slowly start running. My walking profile is pretty good, and I'm not feeling any pain. I'm pretty confident I'll be playing again in the second half of the season."

Neuer, perceived by many to be the world's best goalkeeper - or at least before the incredible form shown by David De Gea this season - has been rehabilitating in Thailand in a bid to return as soon as possible.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Thankfully for Bayern, Neuer's absence hasn't been all too damning; Sven Ulreich has more than stepped up to the plate over the past year as his deputy.

