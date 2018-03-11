'Nice to Hear': Justin Kluivert Flattered by Lionel Messi Compliments As Barcelona Rumours Continue

Ajax striker Justin Kluivert has admitted 'it's nice to hear' that Lionel Messi is interested in playing alongside him one day, as the buzz around the young Dutchman continues to increase.

The son of former Netherlands and Ajax striker Patrick Kluivert, Justin made his Eredivisie debut in 2016 at the age of 17, and has already played 48 games for Ajax.

He has only missed four league games this season and has scored six league goals for the Dutch giants, including a first career hat-trick against Roda JC in November. His performances have earned him a first call up to the Dutch national team.

1994: Patrick Kluivert makes his Netherlands debut aged of 18.



2018: Justin Kluivert receives first call-up to the Netherlands national side aged 18. pic.twitter.com/0mzlEM91fr — Football Facts (@FootbalIFact) March 8, 2018

His obvious talent and impressive heritage has attracted attention from a number of European superpowers including Manchester United and Barcelona, where his father played over 250 games during six seasons at the Nou Camp.

Messi's comments have triggered rumours that Kluivert could soon be following in his father's footsteps. He would not comment on the transfer rumours, but admitted that Messi's interest was flattering.

"I have heard those rumours too, but I don't know if they are true," Kluivert told FourFourTwo. "I'm not in contact with him and only Messi knows what has gone on really, but it's nice to hear it."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Kluivert's agent Mino Raiola told the Telegraph: "Justin is a young boy with great feelings towards Ajax and prefers to stay here."

Patrick Kluivert was part of a legendary Ajax team which won two Eredivisie titles, the UEFA Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup during his time at the club.

These days Ajax are a much-diminished force both domestically and on the continental scene. They failed to make it into the group stages of either European competition this season and are lagging ten points behind Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven.