Olivier Giroud Claims He Is Adapting Well to Life at Chelsea Following Arsenal Switch

Olivier Giroud has spoken highly of his start at Chelsea since joining from Arsenal in January, claiming that he is "adapting well".

Giroud is yet to score for the Blues but has put in positive performances, earning rave reviews from fans, including his latest one in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman said after the win, via Chelsea FC: "We were 2-0 up and we struggled a bit to score the third one, which could have relieved us and let us play without fear until the end, but we did well and it was important to get the three points.

"Sometimes the goal looks smaller in certain games and that was the fact for me. I kept going, kept believing I could score but I was a bit unlucky. The defender saved the ball off the line, and after that I hit the post. After that I just tried to play with my team-mates and the most important thing was that I felt good on the pitch.

"As a striker, sometimes you don’t look at the goal, you shoot and it’s going in but you need a bit of luck. It’s important keep the confidence high and work for your team-mates so I tried to deliver some passes for Willian and Eden.

"I’m happy because we won and even if I didn’t score I’m sure I will in the next games."

He then mentions how he is improving in the Chelsea squad: "I think I’m adapting well, I try to have a good understanding on the pitch with the number 10s like Eden and Willian.





"We did some great movements. We could, and should, have scored more goals but as long as you are getting chances to score it means you are creating spaces so that’s good. Now we need more efficiency and a bit of luck."

Giroud goes on to praise the form of teammate Willian, who has five goals in his last five games: "He’s been very efficient in the last weeks, he’s doing very well and he’s on a good run.

"We need players who can make the difference all through the game. He’s got everything to bring his quality for the team."

Chelsea face Barcelona next week which is expected to be a tight fixture. The sides drew 1-1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, but Barcelona are going through on away goals. Giroud will hope to net his first goal for Chelsea in this huge game for Antonio Conte's side.