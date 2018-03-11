Pep Guardiola Talks Up Potential 10-Year Stay at Man City With Citizens in Hunt for Multiple Honours

Pep Guardiola has expressed his desire to stay at Manchester City for the next 10 years, so long as the club still want him at the helm.

The Spaniard is speaking at a time of great promise for the football club, with the Citizens having enjoyed an absolutely fantastic second season under his management.





They have already secured the Carabao Cup, and looked nailed on to win the Premier League, sitting top of the pile 13 points clear with just nine games to go. City take on Stoke on Monday and can restore the gap back to 16 points after Manchester United's victory over Liverpool.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The club are also safely through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and will harbour hopes of winning that too, although they have never before reached the final of the competition.

It's all looking rosy, and Guardiola can see himself in the hot seat for the foreseeable.

He told DirecTV Sport, as quoted by CityWatch: "I have discovered that Manchester City is a much bigger club that people outside think it is. It does not have a history behind it at the level of titles - but it does have the desire to become winners.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I do not rule out continuing to lead in 10 years. It will depend how I feel and if they want me. It also depends on my family. I am not alone. I cannot live without my family. I will not go somewhere alone."

It, of course, remains to be seen whether Guardiola actually stays at City for that length of time - his longest stint as a manager of any side was four years with Barcelona between 2008-2012, which was followed up by three seasons with Bayern Munich.

