Real Madrid Target Goalscoring Croatian Keeper Karlo Letica As Rival to Keylor Navas

Real Madrid have set their sights on young Croatian goalkeeper Karlo Letica, who scored on Saturday, as a future number one at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Hajduk Split keeper has been attracting rave reviews with his performances in the Croatian First Football League, ever since he was brought into the team in early December.

Marca reports that Madrid have already been in contact with the player's agent and his club with a view to completing a transfer in the summer.

Letica has drawn comparisons with Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak due to his height and technical ability, and it is believed that he would share goalkeeping duties with incumbent number one Keylor Navas if he completes a transfer to the European champions.

Letica has kept seven clean sheets in nine matches since making his debut, but on Saturday he produced heroics at the other end of the pitch instead, scoring a 95th minute winner with a diving header to secure a 3-2 win over Istra 1961.

The 21-year-old made his first league start back in August but has played second fiddle to Dante Stipica for most of the season. But he returned to the team just before the winter break and has continued his excellent form since the season resumed last month.

Hajduk Split goalkeeper Letica linked with move to Real Madrid yesterday. Scores game winner today 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/r90wRizsQc — Ante🇭🇷🇺🇸 (@AnthonyZoric) March 10, 2018

As some of their more experienced players enter the twilight years of their careers, Real have sought to replace them with young talent, drafted in from abroad. Letica's fellow Croatian Mateo Kovacic, who started his career at Dinamo Zagreb, is one such player.

Los Blancos have struggled in La Liga this season and are currently 15 points behind leaders Barcelona, but they did progress to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-2 aggregate win against Paris Saint-Germain this week.