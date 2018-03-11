Spanish Report Claims Luis Enrique Will Insist on Signing Barca Star if He Takes Over at Chelsea

According to reports, if Chelsea are to recruit former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, they will need to raid his former side for French defender Samuel Umtiti.

The Blues have struggled to make a meaningful title defence this season - largely due to the brilliance of Manchester City - leaving many calling for the dismissal of current boss Antonio Conte, with Enrique rumoured to be the favoured successor.

However, reports in Spain are suggesting that Enrique has made a number of conditions to Chelsea chiefs if they are serious about getting him to take the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon has claimed that Enrique has insisted that Chelsea bring Barcelona centre back Umtiti to the club if he is to be Conte’s replacement, with the Chelsea board said to be ‘willing to do everything’ to acquire the Frenchman.

In the eyes of Enrique, Umtiti is seen as the natural replacement for controversial Blues defender David Luiz, who will be sold this summer after a falling out with Conte has significantly reduced his game time.

France international Umtiti is also claimed to have revealed the news of Chelsea’s interest to Barca teammate and former Manchester United star Gerard Pique.

To Pique’s shock, Umtiti seems to be entertaining the idea of switching Catalonia for London, after he supposedly informed the Spain international that he’d be willing to make the move.

It is also claimed that Umtiti has ruled out a move to Manchester United, with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho said to be keen on the 24-year-old.

Coincidentally, Chelsea will next be in action on Wednesday where they’ll be travelling to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

It is currently advantage Barcelona, after a Lionel Messi away goal secured a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, but Chelsea are no strangers to causing a Barcelona upset.