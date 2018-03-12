6 of the Best Moments From the Weekend's Premier League Action as Liverpool Struggle

Despite the title race being all but finished, as it has been for a while now, the race for the top four and the battle for survival are still alive and kicking as we enter the latter stage of the season.

Arsenal look to be well out of the race whilst Chelsea are still hanging in there despite a patchy run of form, but for all the drama at the top of the table, the bottom of it looks far more entertaining. The majority of the bottom half are still in a relegation dogfight with just eight games to go; it will almost certainly go down to the wire.

With that in mind, here are six of the best moments from the weekend's Premier League action...

Best Goal

Michael Steele/GettyImages

I want to give this to Marcus Rashford, I really do. The heel chop, the emphatic finish - it was reminiscent of a young Cristiano Ronaldo. It was that good. However, very few players in world football could've scored the goal Jamie Vardy netted against West Brom.

The former Fleetwood man watched a floated Riyad Mahrez ball all the way onto his 'weaker' left foot, before striking a low volleyed drive past a hapless Ben Foster to level the scoring at the Hawthorns.

Vardy then proceeded to run towards the Baggies' fans to goad them, and he was more than entitled to after notching his 14th league goal of the season in world class fashion.

Best Assist

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It is phenomenal how much of a difference Wilfried Zaha makes to Crystal Palace FC. In the first half at Stamford Bridge, the Eagles were battered and barely got into the Blues' box.

However, after the Ivorian's half time introduction, Palace hit the post, had a goal controversially disallowed as well as scoring one late on, thanks to Zaha's excellently weighted ball to Patrick van Aanholt.

Zaha's assist was insightful seeing as van Aanholt was coming up on the winger's blind side, and his contributions will be vital if Palace are to stay up this season.

Best Show of 'Cojones'

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Petr Cech finally saved his first penalty for Arsenal after 16 failed attempts since swapping Stamford Bridge for the Emirates, foiling Troy Deeney's attempt from the spot to secure his clean sheet.

In doing so, Cech secured his 200th Premier League clean sheet, but more importantly for the more petulant Arsenal fans (which, to be honest, is most of them) got one over on Deeney.

The Hornets' captain slammed the Gunners earlier in the season for showing a lack of 'cojones' at Vicarage Road, but Arsenal and Cech seem to have got the last laugh.

Best Club Meltdown

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

What on earth is going on at West Ham? The Hammers' fans' frustrations have been bubbling for a while now as they protest again the board and their decisions, but those frustrations well and truly boiled over on Saturday.

Numerous supporters invaded the London Stadium pitch in protest whilst West Ham were battered 3-0 by Burnley, with one fan feeling the full force of Mark Noble as the Irons' captain took matters into his own hands.

Another proceeded to steal the corner flag and run on whilst stewards literally slept, and David Gold and David Sullivan had to be escorted away from the ground as their directors' box had coins raining down on it.

Sad to see, really...

Best Playmaking Record

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Call him overrated, call him a bottler, call him invisible if you will. One thing that cannot be argued with are facts, and after he recorded an assist for Shkodran Mustafi's goal on Sunday, Mesut Ozil became the fastest player to 50 Premier League assists.

Fastest to 5️⃣0️⃣ #PL assists ⚡️



MESUT OZIL (141 matches)

Eric Cantona (143 matches)

Dennis Bergkamp (146 matches)

Cesc Fabregas (165 matches)

David Silva (166 matches) pic.twitter.com/uubWMnsqZk — Premier League (@premierleague) March 12, 2018

The German maestro has reached the feat in 141 matches, beating Eric Cantona's existing record by just two games. Impressive stuff.

Although he does still go missing in big games, don't get me wrong...

Best Taken Opportunity



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Marcus Rashford has struggled for consistent game time this season under Jose Mourinho, but against Liverpool on Saturday he truly grabbed his chance by the scruff of the neck.

The Red Devils' academy graduate has only started 14 league games this season, and whilst Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard continue to shine, his form has stuttered and his World Cup hopes have faded slightly.

However, the 20-year-old gave his teammates a 2-0 lead before half time with two well taken strikes past Loris Karius, goals which proved vital as United ran out 2-1 winners.

His chances may be limited, but Rashford is showing maturity beyond his years to respond emphatically when called upon.