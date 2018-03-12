Arsenal Fans React to Troy Deeney's Off-Field 'Cojones' on Twitter Following Late Penalty Miss

Troy Deeney limited the amount of stick he received from some Arsenal fans following Watford's 3-0 loss at the Emirates, after he was spotted mingling with fans and signing autographs.

Shkodran Mustafi gave the hosts an early lead when he nodded in Mesut Ozil free kick delivery. In the second-half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang collected Henrikh Mkhitaryan's and rounded Orestis Karnezis to double the advantage.

Club captain Deeney was then handed a chance to halve the deficit from the penalty spot after Roberto Pereyra had been fouled in the area by youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles. However, much to the delight of the Emirates faithful, Deeney's resulting penalty kick was saved by Cech - this first penalty save in 16 attempts.

Looks like you couldn't see today either @T_Deeney 😂 https://t.co/GdTixJBdzx — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) March 11, 2018

Deeney had previously criticised the Arsenal players for a lack of "cojones" in the reverse fixture which the Hornets won 2-1.

Speaking to BT after the game in October, Watford's captain said: "I've heard Wenger's already blaming that [the penalty] as the reason they lost. Well, I'm not one to tell Mr. Wenger about himself, but the reason they lost wasn't due to one penalty.

"Having a bit of cojones, I think the word is. Whenever I play against Arsenal – and this is just a personal thing – I go up and think 'let me whack the first one, then we will see who wants it.





"I came on today and jumped up with [Per] Mertesacker – I didn't even have to jump up actually – nodded it down and the crowd gets up. They all just backed off.

Nevertheless, while Gunners fans were clearly pleased by the lack of cojones shown by Deeney for the penalty miss, they also acknowledged the striker for his post match interaction with the fans:

S/O to @T_Deeney for hooking me up with @CalumChambers95 & @MesutOzil1088 shirts and then chatting with my son, absolute gent off the pitch, but I still hate you when you’re on it though 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/8ihMkrY6Wo — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) March 11, 2018









Next up for Deeney and Watford is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. Meanwhile, Arsenal will welcome Milan to the Emirates on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie - the Gunners head into the game with a two goal advantage.