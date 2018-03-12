Arsenal Star Hector Bellerin Mocks Troy Deeney After Watford Striker's Penalty Miss

Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín has sent a message to Troy Deeney after the striker missed a penalty during the Gunners' 3-0 victory over Watford on Sunday.

Deeney has become a pantomime villain for fans at the Emirates after the 29-year-old claimed Arsenal lacked "cojones" in their defeat to the Hornets back in October.

The Watford striker also poked fun at Bellerín when the Spaniard denied fouling Richarlison to concede a penalty at Vicarage Road, a spot-kick which Deeney converted before Tom Cleverley's injury time winner.

"He had his long hair in the way so he couldn't see what he was doing," Deeney said last year. "I know Héctor, he's a good pal of mine, but that's a penalty."

With Arsenal getting redemption for their poor display earlier this season, the highlight of which was Deeney's missed penalty, Bellerín sent the Watford striker a hilarious message on social media, questioning if the former Walsall forward also had trouble with his eyesight.

Looks like you couldn't see today either @T_Deeney 😂 https://t.co/GdTixJBdzx — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) March 11, 2018

Bellerín's message for the Watford striker understandably got Arsenal fans riled up on social media.

The Gunners look to have found their feet again after suffering a four-game losing streak that created a toxic atmosphere within the club.

Victory at the San Siro last week has put Arsenal in the driving seat ahead of their second leg against Milan on Thursday. However, the Rossoneri will travel to the Emirates high on confidence after an injury-time header from André Silva gave the Italians a vital win over Genoa on Sunday.