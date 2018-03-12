Jack Wilshere's Arsenal Contract Troubles Opens Door for AC Milan Summer Swoop

AC Milan are eyeing up a summer swoop for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere following his starring role at San Siro in the Europa League, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is currently closing in on the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has struggled to reach a new agreement in north London after being asked to take a 25 per cent pay cut.

The England international, who currently earns around £120,000 per week, has been offered a basic weekly wage of £90,000 per week, and with his plans to reject the tabled offer, the Daily Express (via Football Italia) claim that the Rossoneri are ready to pounce.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

As Wilshere is within the last six months of his contract, he has the ability to sign a pre-agreement with any foreign club, and AC Milan, along with Juventus and Sampdoria, are keen to utilise that opportunity.





However, manager Arsene Wenger last month claimed he was confident that Arsenal would be able to thrash out a new deal with the midfielder that suits both parties.





“I see Jack here because he is an Arsenal man”, the Frenchman said in February. “Nobody questions his love and commitment for the club.

Back to work 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/GHhPQmc6eg — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) March 9, 2018

“We have to find an agreement that makes him happy and wish that, in the future, he remains fit.”

Despite an eye-catching showing in Milan, Wilshere was only deemed good enough for a spot on the substitutes' bench on Sunday afternoon as the Gunners eased to a 3-0 win over Watford.

The Englishman was called upon for the final 12 minutes of the contest, but undoubtedly will be keen for more ahead of this summer's World Cup.