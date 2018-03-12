Juventus Boss Allegri Claims Side Have 'Won Nothing Yet' After Dominant 2-0 Victory Over Udinese

Despite comfortably beating Udinese 2-0 in Serie A on Sunday afternoon, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was keen to reinforce that his side had a long way to go in the title race.

I Bianconeri cruised to victory at the Allianz Stadium - with two goals from Argentine sensation Paulo Dybala securing the win for his side and sparing Gonzalo Higuaín further blushes after his missed penalty. The win put Juve top of Serie A by two points, piling the pressure on their title rivals Napoli to get a good result against Inter in their evening match.

Allegri, perhaps mindful that the title race is still very much alive, played down talk of his side becoming champions, via Football Italia, stating:

"We haven’t achieved anything yet, as the season ends in May.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"On Wednesday, we got past Tottenham to reach the next Champions League round, we beat Udinese and can now focus on Atalanta. We suffered a little at the start today, but can only compliment the players for doing so well. Dybala is improving, the two goals against Lazio and Spurs gave him a boost mentally."

Turning his attention to Higuaín's second missed penalty in a row, Allegri said:

"Gonzalo Higuain is doing well too, even if he didn’t convert the penalty, as he provided the assist for Dybala’s second goal. On Wednesday there’s another crucial game that we have to win against Atalanta.

“So far this season, Higuain and Dybala missed two each, so hopefully they won’t miss any more. I had told Paulo to take it today, but that’s fine.”

The former Milan boss also laughed off suggestions that he might be learning English ahead of a potential summer move from Juve to Arsenal, claiming:

"No, I’m not even studying [English]!"

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly made Juve left-back Alex Sandro their primary target for the summer transfer window, and believed to be prepared to offer around £70m for the talented Brazilian.

Red Devils boss José Mourinho is eager to replace Ashley Young, and is hopeful of luring Sandro to Old Trafford by doubling his existing £145k-per-week deal.