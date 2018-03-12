Liverpool Fans Left Underwhelmed on Twitter at Prospect of £40m Jack Butland Signing

By 90Min
March 12, 2018

Liverpool fans don't seem to be too excited at the prospect of signing £40m Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland. 

The England international has been playing consistent top flight football for a few years now, and the step up could be exactly what his career needs... but do Liverpool fans want him?

Should Butland move to Anfield, as recent reports have suggested, he could become the world's most expensive keeper at £40m. However, reports also claim that the Reds are at an advanced stage of negotiations with AS Roma stopper Alisson, despite the Serie A side wanting £70m for the Brazilian.

Either way, it seems that Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign a new stopper this summer, despite Loris Karius certifying his place as the first choice between the sticks on Merseyside. 

With Simon Mignolet also said to be looking to leave, signing an upgrade might make sense, but Liverpool fans are pretty close to unanimous that they don't want Butland to be the new number one...

Other recent transfer rumours have linked Liverpool with a move for unhappy Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian has been rumoured to leave Catalonia ever since Philippe Coutinho arrived at the Nou Camp.

And it appears that his destination may well be the one that Coutinho left. The Croatian could arrive as world class replacement for Emre Can. Rakitic has solidified himself as one of the most talented midfielders in Europe since arriving at Barcelona, and he could slot in well to an already competitive area of the pitch at Anfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now