Liverpool Fans Left Underwhelmed on Twitter at Prospect of £40m Jack Butland Signing

Liverpool fans don't seem to be too excited at the prospect of signing £40m Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The England international has been playing consistent top flight football for a few years now, and the step up could be exactly what his career needs... but do Liverpool fans want him?

Should Butland move to Anfield, as recent reports have suggested, he could become the world's most expensive keeper at £40m. However, reports also claim that the Reds are at an advanced stage of negotiations with AS Roma stopper Alisson, despite the Serie A side wanting £70m for the Brazilian.

Either way, it seems that Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign a new stopper this summer, despite Loris Karius certifying his place as the first choice between the sticks on Merseyside.

With Simon Mignolet also said to be looking to leave, signing an upgrade might make sense, but Liverpool fans are pretty close to unanimous that they don't want Butland to be the new number one...

Not feeling the Jack Butland transfer rumours at all. We don’t need a keeper with Premier League experience. We need a keeper who’s won titles, Champions League’s or is of International calibre. This guy is still fighting it out with Pickford and Hart to be England’s No1..#LFC — 🔥 🅐🅛 - 🅛🅕🅒 🔥 (@alanevans77) March 10, 2018

Do not like these rumours linking us to Butland, please no. — Simran 🌸✨ (@_ItsSimran) March 11, 2018

Butland would be a horrible signing. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) March 11, 2018

Please do not let this be true we would just be buying another Mignolet, bang average goalkeeper — Shamrock Red (@Shamrock_Gael) March 11, 2018

Why? He’s NOT a better option. Play in a small prem club. Gets lots of shots on target during a game and gets lots of saves in a 5-0 defeat vs city... bigger chance of worldies.... not a better option! Go for allison.... — Preben Johansen (@PrebenJohansen1) March 11, 2018

If Liverpool have ambitions to compete for trophies, they will buy a proven keeper and leave the likes of Butland alone. — PK (@KavanaghP17) March 11, 2018

Right here is the problem. There are fans who actually think Butland is an upgrade on Karius. — Sillas (@NanaMusings) March 11, 2018

Other recent transfer rumours have linked Liverpool with a move for unhappy Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. The Croatian has been rumoured to leave Catalonia ever since Philippe Coutinho arrived at the Nou Camp.

And it appears that his destination may well be the one that Coutinho left. The Croatian could arrive as world class replacement for Emre Can. Rakitic has solidified himself as one of the most talented midfielders in Europe since arriving at Barcelona, and he could slot in well to an already competitive area of the pitch at Anfield.