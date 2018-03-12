Manchester Clubs Ready to Battle it Out for Dutch Rising Star & SC Heerenveen Defender Kik Pierie

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly eyeing a move for 17-year-old Dutch rising star Kik Pierie.

The Daily Star are reporting that Manchester United are monitoring the young defender's progress, but could face competition from their local rivals for the Dutchman's signature.

The SC Heerenveen defender has been impressing in his breakout season in the Dutch Eredivisie. Despite making his professional debut just last season, Pierie has quickly established himself as a first choice centre-back for Heerenveen and has racked up 25 league appearances in the Dutch top-flight this term.

Kik Pierie was born in the United States but has represented the Netherlands at youth level. Heerenveen are currently 11th in the Dutch Eredivisie table, and are beginning to grow a reputation for producing promising young stars.

Pierie could be the next Heerenveen academy graduate to make a move to larger European team. Swansea City's Luciano Narsingh was a product of the Frisians' youth set up. Last season, fellow defender Jerry St. Juste made the move to PSV Eindhoven who are currently seven points league at the top of the Eredivisie table.

But a move to either Manchester club could damage Pierie's development at such a young age. Recently Jadon Sancho, who is now making waves in Germany for Borussia Dortmund, revealed that he left Manchester City because he realised that game time would be rare.





While 17-year-old Phil Foden makes sporadic appearances for City, Pierie would find himself quite a way down the pecking order in City's defensive options.

There are encouraging signs of youth development at Manchester United, with the recent breakthrough of 21-year-old Scott McTominay into the first team.





Marcus Rashford is also on the cusp of a regular starting place at the Red Devils. Perhaps Pierie could be a long term defensive solution for United, should they beat their Manchester rivals to the player's signature.