Maurizio Sarri 'Satisfied' With Napoli's Draw Against Inter Despite Losing More Ground on Juve

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri was left pleased with his side's performance against Inter after their goalless draw on Sunday night, despite falling further behind in this season's title race.

Neither outfit was able to cause one another any significant problems in attack, with Nerazzurri centre-back Milan Skriniar coming closest to breaking the deadlock moments into the second-half as his headed effort clattered the post.

However, despite Juventus' win earlier in the day taking them to the top of the Serie A table with a game in hand, Sarri insisted that he was impressed with how his team bounced back from their 4-2 defeat to Roma last time out and has urged them to continue fighting until the last.

"I'm satisfied with the performance, we showed character against an excellent Inter side", the head coach told the club's official website following the goalless draw.

"The team has given an excellent response to the defeat and the disappointment from last Saturday.

"Early on we were more concerned with setting up properly and taking care of the defensive part of our game, maybe because of what happened against Roma. Then we pressed on the accelerator and created some great chances.

"We weren't clinical enough and missed a couple of presentable chances, but the opportunities were there.

"We've lost just twice this season, so we must understand we're achieving extraordinary things. If our rivals get more than 100 points, then that's to their credit.

"Juventus are a top European side and Italy has the only league where the title race is still open, compared to Spain, Germany, England and France. That Serie A is not wrapped up yet is down to Napoli.

"Tonight's performance tells us that mentally the team is right in there. Our concentration hasn't dropped, nor has our belief in our ability.

"Our job is to constantly challenge ourselves and try to improve as much as possible," Sarri concluded. "The objective is to give 100% until the end of the season."