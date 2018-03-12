Napoli Eye Summer Swoop for Inter Full Back After Squad Depth Issues Curtail Title Aspirations

Napoli are reportedly interested in securing the signature of Inter 's Italian full back Danilo D'Ambrosio.

The versatile defender's agent has revealed that despite Inter seeing him as a crucial part of their team, Napoli are still hoping to bring him to the Stadio San Paolo.

As reported by Football Italia, D'Ambrosio's agent Vincenzo Pisacane said:

''D’Ambrosio is appreciated by Napoli along with many other clubs, but Inter have always considered him off the market and talking about it would therefore be superfluous.''

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Inter are clearly reluctant to let go of a key player, but if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, Napoli may prove tempting for the 29-year-old.





I Nerazzurri currently sit fifth in the Serie A but are just four points behind third placed Roma with a game in hand.





D'Ambrosio has made 24 league appearances for Inter this season and his versatility has proven crucial for Luciano Spalletti's men. The Italian can operate on either flank as a full back in a four man defence, as well as being effective in wide midfield in a 3-5-2 system.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

He is currently under contract at Inter until 2021, so a hefty fee may be required if Napoli are to sign him.





However, the option to buy Joao Cancelo at the end of his loan spell may limit D'Ambrosio's first team place in the future and he may see the summer as the right time to move on.