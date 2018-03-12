Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals Frustration Surrounding Bizarre Europa League Rules

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed his disappointment surrounding his inability to represent the north London club in the Europa League due to a rule that, according to his boss Arsene Wenger 'doesn't make sense'.

After featuring for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League earlier in the year, and the German club dropping out of the top-tier competition and into Thursday nights, the Gabon international is effectively cup-tied, despite having not represented his former outfit in the tournament.

And the lack of game time because of Uefa's regulations are beginning to tell, with the 28-year-old admitting to the Daily Mail it has been challenging to adapt to the situation after his regular showings before the January switch.

"I am really frustrated because the rules are a bit...I don't know how to say in English but I am disappointed because I can't help my team," he said.

"That's life. I have to deal with it. I can't play every three days. When I was in Dortmund, I was playing every three days but now I play once a week or have a long time between games. It is not easy."

While the 'cup-tied' ruling, in general, seems outdated - after being initially introduced when 'transfer windows' did not exist, and a player could move at any time in the season - the lack of minutes on the pitch has not stopped Aubameyang impressing and particularly enjoying being reunited with former teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The pairing combined twice as Arsenal strolled to a 3-0 victory over Watford on Sunday afternoon; grabbing a goal and assist each, and the frontman was under no illusion of how vital the three points were.

"It is a big win," he added. "The team did very well and it is a great three points. We needed it. I think the fans are happy, which is really important.

"It was a bit difficult at the beginning but I am feeling better. I didn't play a lot in January so it was difficult to find the rhythm.

"Now I am feeling better. I work hard, I have worked a lot in the last weeks and I am happy because I feel better."