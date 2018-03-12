Police Issue Warrant for Gun-Brandishing PAOK President As Greek Super League Is Suspended

A warrant of arrest has been issued for PAOK president Ivan Savviidis by Greek authorities, following the actions that led to him being suspended indefinitely by the Greek Super League.

Savvidis attempted to approach the referee, along with two bodyguards, with a gun holstered to his hip after his side had a goal against AEK Athens ruled out for being offside on Sunday.

All of the players were said to have left the pitch for their own safety and the match was abandoned two hours later.

Deputy Sports Minister Giorgos Vasiliadis has announced that all Super League matches have been suspended until further notice, explaining that there is a need for all parties to come to an agreement over new regulations.

"It won't start again unless there is a clear framework, agreed by all, to move forward with conditions and rules," he said in quotes obtained from the BBC.

Fifa and Uefa have both had their say on the incident but have also indicated that they have no authority to take any disciplinary measures as they "fall under the jurisdiction of the Greek FA."

Greek police are now looking to arrest Savvidis, one of Greece's wealthiest men, who is also reported as having told the match official: "your career as a referee has ended."